July 14, 2017
Portraits
Comments are closed.
These widgets are displayed because you haven't added any widgets of your own yet. You can do so at Appearance > Widgets in the WordPress settings.
The portraits are to honor the stories, characters, writers and artists I love. The comic art is to figure out what’s really on my mind, not what I say is on my mind or wish was on my mind.
laughter. mystery. wonder. ●
I’m a writer based in Evanston, IL. I also teach the craft of story here, Independent Story Works Contact me at – TheMiracleDJR at iCloud.Com if you need help writing something necessary.
© 2017 DJR — Powered by WordPress
Theme by Anders Noren — Up ↑